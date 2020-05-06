President's Interior Secretary talks reopening on ENC visit

As businesses across North Carolina and the country navigate the COVID-19 pandemic, a member of President Donald Trump's Cabinet visited Eastern Carolina to see how one industry is doing.

U.S. Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt, who helps manage public land and spearheads environmental conservation efforts, met with Congressman Greg Murphy to tour Regulator Marine, a boat production company in Edenton.

The business has operated throughout the virus while maintaining social distancing, although they had to reduce their capacity of employees.

The Secretary and Congressman visited to applaud how they've kept their own employed during the crisis, saying they are a prime example for other businesses that will soon re-open.

"They've employed their people during this crisis," said Congressman Murphy. "They've taken advantage of our PPE program; it's just showing how we've been able to use the government's resources to keep people employed and keep our people going in Eastern Carolina."

This all comes as the state moves into phase 1 of reopening, with more businesses to open their doors Friday.

Overall, Secretary Bernhardt said this is a step in the right direction. "We're all in this together, we need to get through this period, make it as palatable as we can for folks and get back to that booming economy that's on the other end of the horizon," he said.