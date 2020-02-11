Presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders coming to Charlotte Friday

Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders is holding a rally in Charlotte this Friday as the 2020 Presidential Election moves ahead.

Sanders’ event is scheduled to begin at the Belk Theater at Blumenthal Performing Arts Center, on N. Tryon Street, at 3:30 p.m. Doors will open at 2 p.m.

Sanders last made a stop in Charlotte in May 2019, just months after announcing his run for president.

At the event, he touched on the aim for Charlotte voters to turn out to the polls in 2020.