Presidential china made at Kinston's Lenox facility on display at visitors center

The Kinston Lenoir County Visitors and Information Center is hosting a display of presidential china.

The china on display was made for six past presidents and was made at the Lenox facility in Kinston.

The first year the china was made was in 1918 for 28th President Woodrow Wilson. Also on display is china made for Franklin Roosevelt, Harry Truman, Ronald Reagan, Bill Clinton, and George W. Bush.

The china will be on display for the entire month of February.

You can see the collection at the visitors center for free Monday through Friday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. and Sunday 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.