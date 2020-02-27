Presidential candidate rallies ahead of Super Tuesday

A number of presidential candidates will be heading to North Carolina ahead of Super Tuesday.

Here is a list of the upcoming events:

Thursday, February 27

Senator Bernie Sanders will hold a rally at Winston-Salem University at 11:30 a.m. After the rally, supporters and volunteers will cast their ballots during the early voting period.

Senator Amy Klobuchar will be in Raleigh at 1:15 p.m. for a rally at 1125 Capital Boulevard. She will then attend a Fox News Channel town hall at Cyprus Manor at 6:30 p.m. moderated by Bret Baier & Martha MacCallum.

Saturday, February 29

Former Vice President Joe Biden is scheduled to be at St. Augustine's University in Raleigh at 12 p.m. for a community event.

Former NYC Mayor Mike Bloomberg and Sen. Klobuchar will be in Charlotte for the inaugural Blue NC Celebration in Charlotte at Hilton Charlotte University Place.

Bloomberg will also be in Wilmington for a rally at 12:30 p.m. His website does not say where the rally is taking place.

Sunday, March 1

Former South Bend Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg will attend a town hall in Raleigh at 8:45 a.m. The location is not listed on his website.

Monday, March 2

President Donald Trump will hold a rally at Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte at 7 p.m.

The North Carolina primaries are on Tuesday, March 3.