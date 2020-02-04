President Trump to speak at economic summit in Charlotte

President Trump is expected to visit Charlotte Friday.

WBTV reports that the president is slated to make a speech at the North Carolina Opportunity Now summit. The White House has not released specific details about the event.

Opportunity Now is a federal program that is meant to provide economic and job opportunities in low-income neighborhoods.

There are more than 8,700 "opportunity zones" located across the country, including multiple in Charlotte.

