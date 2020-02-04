President Trump to speak at economic summit in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - President Trump is expected to visit Charlotte Friday.
WBTV reports that the president is slated to make a speech at the North Carolina Opportunity Now summit. The White House has not released specific details about the event.
Opportunity Now is a federal program that is meant to provide economic and job opportunities in low-income neighborhoods.
There are more than 8,700 "opportunity zones" located across the country, including multiple in Charlotte.
Stay with WITN for the latest on the president's visit to our state.