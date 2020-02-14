President Trump to hold rally in Charlotte night before primary

President Donald Trump is visiting North Carolina the night before next month's primary elections.

Trump's campaign announced on Friday that the president would attend a rally the evening of March 2 at Charlotte's Bojangles Coliseum.

The president held rallies a few days before the presidential caucus in Iowa and the evening before the New Hampshire primary.

Trump won North Carolina by almost 4 percentage points in the 2016 general election.

The state is expected to be a presidential battleground this November.

Trump came to Charlotte last week to highlight a new economic revitalization program.

The March 2nd rally will be held at 7:00 p.m.

Doors open for general admission at 3:00 p.m. You can register on the president's campaign website for up to 2 tickets, subject to first come first serve basis.

