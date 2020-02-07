President Trump in Charlotte at "Opportunity Now" college summit

President Trump was in North Carolina today talking to students at a college summit.

The president spoke at Central Piedmont Community College in Charlotte at its "Opportunity Now" summit.

The event was not open to the public but featured workshops on inmate re-entry into society, economic development for low-income areas, infrastructure, and the future of Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

During his speech, President Trump commented on his impeachment acquittal. He also shared January's positive jobs numbers released today and talked about our state's low unemployment numbers.

"This morning brand new jobs numbers came in, we smashed expectations and created 225k jobs last month. They were thinking maybe 100, maybe 105, I was watching all the geniuses on television this morning. 225 pretty good, that's only last month. Unemployment claims in North Carolina are down 30% since the election, fell to their lowest level ever recorded every quarter."

The Republican National Convention is being held in Charlotte this August, where Trump is expected to formally accept the party's nomination for his re-election bid.

