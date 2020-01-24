President Trump attends March for Life rally

President Donald Trump vowed to stand with pro-life activists Friday as he became the first sitting president to speak at the March for Life.

Trump called it his ``profound honor`` to appear at the event, which is one of the movement's highest profile and most symbolic events.

He told a crowd of thousands that, ``Unborn children have never had a stronger defender in the White House.'' He also used his speech to attack Democrats as embracing ``radical and extreme positions.``

During his first three years in office, Trump has embraced socially conservative policies, particularly on abortion. He’s appointed judges who oppose it, cut taxpayer funding and painted Democrats who support abortion rights as extreme in their views.

“President Trump has done more for the pro-life community than any other president, so it is fitting that he would be the first president in history to attend the March for Life on the National Mall,” said White House spokesman Judd Deere.

Trump once described himself as ``pro-choice in every respect.`` But on Friday, he was hailed by speakers and on signs as ``the most pro-life`` president in American history.

