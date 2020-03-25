President Trump approves major disaster declaration for North Carolina

FEMA announced that federal emergency aid has been made available for North Carolina to supplement recovery efforts in the areas affected by the Coronavirus.

Federal funding is available to state, tribal, and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency protective measures.

That includes direct federal assistance under Public Assistance, for all areas affected by COVID-19 at a federal cost share of 75 percent.

Additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the state and warranted by the results of further assessments.