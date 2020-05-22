Preps for Friday dining in at local restaurants

Restaurants are now allowed to open for indoor dining as a part of Governor Roy Cooper's phase two guidelines during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new phase started at 5 p.m. Friday. For restaurants like La Ribera, a Mexican restaurant in Greenville, employees were optimistic. Some, like Assistant Manager Janette Cisneros, said it brought new hope, considering a difficult couple of months.

"It's been very tough because I had to let go of 14 of my servers,” she said.

Under phase 2, restaurants can only open with 50% capacity and must follow guidelines like frequently cleaning and socially distancing customers.

"Nobody can live with 50%,” said Cisneros. “But everything is a process."

While many restaurants planned to open Friday, Parker’s Barbecue in Greenville is holding off.

They said they are waiting until Tuesday morning to re-open. In the meantime, they’re taking some of their tables out of the restaurant so they can make sure customers are socially distanced.

"There's gonna be older people that wanna go out to eat,” explained Billy Parker, one of the owners of Parker’s Barbecue. “So we need to be respectful of them and try to keep them safe in this new environment as well."

Although Parker said it’s already been 70 days since their dining room has been open, he said they can wait a little longer to make sure their employees and customers are as safe as possible.

After many setbacks, while they were closed, both restaurant owners said this is a good step forward.

"When we go through times, there's always the light at the end of the tunnel,” said Cisneros at La Ribera.

Parker agrees. "It'll be a great experience for everybody to get back out and you know, get out of the drive thru's and come on inside and enjoy a good meal.”