Preparing for hurricane season amid pandemic

Hurricane season begins in one month on June 1st and it was a topic of discussion at Pitt County's COVID-19 update Thursday.

Emergency Management Director Randy Gentry says that he and other director's have been having discussions at the state level on the subject of shelter's and other risk factors if a hurricane were to hit during the pandemic.

Pitt County Health Director Dr. John Silvernail says with regard to shelter's, one of the big things to think about will be folks who are infected seeking refuge from a storm. "May need to designate a shelter as a COVID positive shelter to sort of cohort that group together. We don't have a point of service test we could take out to a shelter, but I believe if we were in that situation where we had to do some rapid testing we could partner with the hospital and have some rapid testing done at a shelter to try and limit any spread within the shelter.

Hurricane season runs to the end of November.