Pregnant Women's coronavirus concerns

Expectant mothers may be more stressed as they navigate pregnancy new hospital restrictions during the coronavirus pandemic.

These mothers can already be under a lot of stress, but visitation restrictions at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville that started March 12th due to the coronavirus, could make it even worse for them.

Women will be allowed to have one healthy visitor with them whiling giving birth.

Coral Cooper is due in about a month and said she knows it will be a little different this time around.

"That's difficult because with my first pregnancy, I had two people including my mom. So I'm a little nervous about not having her there," said Cooper.

Cooper said her 9 year old son Trey won't be allowed inside, but she knows this decision is for the best.

Visitor exceptions are made on a case-by-case basis and the visitor has to be screened and healthy to be allowed inside.

