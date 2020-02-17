Power restored after tractor-trailer knocks out power line in Carteret County

Power has been restored after a tractor-trailer hit a power line early Monday morning.

Carteret-Craven Electric Co-op says a tractor-trailer hit a power line near Broad Creek Middle School just before 5 a.m., knocking out power at the school and to at least 1,000 customers in the surrounding area.

School officials say the lights turned back on around 6:40 a.m. and school will run on its regular early release schedule.

The electric company says crews are still working to replace the damaged pole and equipment. Drivers are asked to use caution around the work zone and school in the meantime.

