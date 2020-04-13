Power outages reported in ENC

Power outages are already being reported in some areas ahead of the strong to severe storms that are expected to roll through Eastern North Carolina Monday.

As of 7:30 a.m., power outages have already been reported in the following areas:

In Martin County north of Robersonville, nearly 700 Edgecombe-Martin Co. Electric Membership Cooperative customers are without power.

Dominion Energy says a tree fell on a power line near Highway 32 and Meadow Road, causing some outages in Chowan County just south of Sign Pine. Power is expected to be restored between 1 p.m.- 4 p.m.

Duke Energy is reporting scattered outages throughout the east, but the bulk of the outages are west of Raleigh. The power company says 267,493 customers between North and South Carolina are without power as storms move through.

We will continue to update this list as we learn of more power outages.