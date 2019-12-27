Power outage in Pasquotank County

There have been reports of multiple power outages in Pasquotank County Friday evening.

According to Pasquotank/Camden/Elizabeth City Emergency Management, the majority of those who use Elizabeth City Electric should have power back on. But emergency leaders said about 800 customers are still without power who rely on Dominion Power for electricity.

Emergency management officials ask for patience from customers in working to restore power. They said, "We understand this is an inconvenience but Dominion Power is aware of the issue and they are working on it as quickly as possible."

At this time, they do not know the cause of the outage and ask residents to avoid calling 911 to report or inquire about power outages, saying those calls tie up lines for people with life-threatening emergencies.