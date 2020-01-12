Poverty and racism the focus of Presidential candidate's visit to Goldsboro

Democratic Presidential candidate Tom Steyer attended Greenleaf Christian Church Sunday for a worship service and forum.

Bishop William J. Barber II has extended an open invitation to all major presidential candidates to attend church for a conversation on poverty.

Bishop Barber is the co-Chair of the Poor People's Campaign. The Poor People's Campaign is focused on changing the moral narrative of the nation by addressing systemic racism, poverty, ecological devastation and challenging religious nationalism.

The Campaign is encouraging both parties to host a full televised debate on poverty. The campaign will be protesting during the the Democratic National Convention debate in Iowa on January 14th. The campaign says they will be carrying coffins to represent millions of poor people who die daily from poverty, racism, environmental pollution and climate change.

According to the campaign these forums do not indicate its support for any candidate. These forms serve as opportunities to push issues forward.

