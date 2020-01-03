Post-holiday business decline

Since the holidays have come and gone, you may find your wallet a little less full than before and no you're no longer shopping til you drop.

That’s all part of the post-holiday shopping decline, which also means a cut into the business owner’s profits after a usually profitable holiday season.

The Venue-Vintage Shoppes and Antiques Mall have been in their current location for 7 years.

Store owner, Kim Avery isn't new to the post-holiday slow traffic.

Avery said, her store takes advantage of this time during the year and uses it to their advantage.

Not only do they run sales throughout the store, but they also have a rental venue where they rent out items for weddings.

Avery said, "And it does sometimes tend to have a bit of a lull just after the holidays but we are blessed enough to have a lot of people that are very interested in getting some stuff done."

The store offers other services for its customers to bring in more business.

Manzer Saad Rue is the owner of Xtra Special and has been in business for 39 years.

"We do sales like everybody, and you know it’s buying one, get one free. We have an extra 20, 30, 40% off, it's just whatever you think will work," Rue said.

She also believes small businesses are the backbone of the community and shopping local supports local families and industries to help cities thrive.