Possumwood Acres Wildlife Sanctuary in need of funding

Possumwood Acres Wildlife Sanctuary in Onslow County, a non-profit wildlife animal rescue, is struggling to stay afloat.

Possumwood Acres founder said, whenever a wild animal is found locally, in someone's back yard, or is hit by a car and found on the road, they often end up at Possumwood Acres.

Legally, rescues like Possumwood, are the only place wildlife can be cared for, long term, before being put back into the wild.

Last year, Possumwood helped 1,700 animals and they expect to take in 2,000 this year.

Toni O'Neil Founded Possumwood Acres.

She said, "Every year we are seeing more and more wildlife come to possumwood that needs assistance. Unfortunately, our resources are not able to keep up were being asked to do more and more with less and less we respond to calls from the sheriff’s office animal services sometimes the base and while we're so excited that they view us as professionals it places in strain on our staff."

Employees say they're at a point where they're going to need to start turning animals away. They say, Hurricane Florence damaged and put a strain on habitats. Workers also noticed the hurricane hurt people's ability to donate money to care for rehabilitating animals.

Employee Alison Castillo is hoping they can remain open despite the lack of funding.

"Fundraising dropped down after hurricane Florence. Money was tight for everybody. There was an animal recovery as well. Our wildlife was devastated by that storm too, so we were busier than ever with less coming in,” said Castillo.

Possumwood had to lay off 2 full-time workers, cutting their full-time staff in half. They now have just 2 full-time employees and one part-time, but say the work far exceeds what a few people can do without them having to work a lot of overtime.

More information, how to donate, and volunteer needs at the rescue can be found on their website, possumwoodacres.org.