Positive COVID-19 case at Jacksonville safety manufacturer

A Jacksonville company that makes air purifier respirators says one worker has tested positive for COVID-19 and is at home on quarantine.

Officials for MSA Safety say the worker tested positive last Wednesday after getting the virus outside of the facility. Less than fifteen of the 300 workers at the company may have been in contact with the individual, and are also home on quarantine.

The business, which was deemed essential because of the products it produces, says they remain open and have been following all CDC guidelines and recommendations

