Popular BBQ restaurant closed after morning kitchen fire

ONSLOW COUNTY, NC (WITN) - A popular Onslow County barbeque restaurant is closed after a kitchen fire this morning.
Firefighters were called to Thig's Barbeque on Catherine Lake Road shortly after 5:00 a.m. Friday.
The fire likely started on a stove, according to firefighters. There were no injuries.
The kitchen and parts of the roof the restaurant was heavily damaged.
A manager says it's a devastating fire for the family-owned restaurant. She says Thig's has a strong customer base as some people regularly eat there three times a day.
Thig's is closed until further notice.