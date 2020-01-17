Popular BBQ restaurant closed after morning kitchen fire

A popular Onslow County barbeque restaurant is closed after a kitchen fire this morning.

Firefighters were called to Thig's Barbeque on Catherine Lake Road shortly after 5:00 a.m. Friday.

The fire likely started on a stove, according to firefighters. There were no injuries.

The kitchen and parts of the roof the restaurant was heavily damaged.

A manager says it's a devastating fire for the family-owned restaurant. She says Thig's has a strong customer base as some people regularly eat there three times a day.

Thig's is closed until further notice.