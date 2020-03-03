Polls officially open for Super Tuesday

The polls are open in North Carolina for Super Tuesday.

Voters in 14 states will head to the polls to cast their ballots, with more than 1,300 delegates at stake.

About a third of the delegates needed to secure the Democratic presidential nomination are up for grabs. So far, Senator Bernie Sanders has won big in Nevada's caucuses and former vice president Joe Biden dominated the polls in South Carolina.

North Carolina, which is generally a swing state, offers 110 delegates.

Beyond the federal races, there are also big state and local races on the ballot, including governor, lieutenant governor and Superintendent of Public Instruction.

Polls are open until 7:30 p.m. To look up your voter registration information, click here.​