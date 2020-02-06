Pollocksville vying for HGTV makeover

The list of Eastern North Carolina small towns hoping to be chosen for a makeover HGTV series is growing.

Kinston, Snow Hill, Ayden, and Grifton are on that list, and now add Pollocksville in Jones county.

Residents are hoping winning the show will give the town back what Hurricane Florence took away.

Hurricane Florence hit the town hard and locals say Pollocksville was already struggling before the storm.

Flooding kept many residents away for weeks, while water sat in their homes. Some people didn't return to the town with a population of just 300.

Resident David Hamill said, "It's the worst I've ever felt about anything that happened to me in life.

The historic town hall was destroyed. The post office took more than a year to reopen. A local favorite, the Trent Restaurant, remains closed and locals said there's been talk of tearing down the only lodging in town, the Trent motel.

The community pulled together, getting through the past year and 4 months, but there have been times where they felt Pollocksville's outlook was bleak.

Tharesa Lee grew up in Pollocksville and said the town needs some hope. "I think them coming in would bring, oh, it would just re-energize, re-invigorate. It would remind people that they have not been forgotten," said Lee.

Pollocksville leaders entered the town into the pool, but submissions are unlimited.

To submit, just go to HGTVhometowntakeover.com.