Pollocksville restaurant survives hurricane and now pandemic

Restaurants still have another two to three weeks to wait before they can re-open their dining rooms, based on Governor Roy Cooper’s phased-in reopening plan.

The owner and staff at family-owned Grilling Buddies restaurant in Pollocksville said they continue to feel blessed despite two major crises over the past two years.

Grilling Buddies is the only restaurant in the small town of Pollocksville. Just two weeks before the Stay at Home order began, the local restaurant had its grand re-opening after 18 months of being closed due to Hurricane Florence.

Their loyal customers had just a few days to come in and sit down for their home-cooked meal before they switched to carry out only. But employees and customers are making the most of it.

Jan Tatum is a server at Grilling Buddies and said it’s hard to believe. "It was unbelievable because we were slammed with business, which was what we wanted being open just two weeks, and then all of sudden having to close the doors. Surprisingly enough, this window has kept us going," said Tatum.

Grilling Buddies plans to keep its dining room closed through May, even if the governor does allow them to reopen sooner. The owners said, they just want to be safe and are taking the pandemic seriously.

Owner Eddie Jenkins said, “We were probably going to stay closed through May as far as seating, because, honestly, we have not gotten a grip on this virus. Don't rush back into this. Let's get this thing under control.”

Jenkins said as much as they would like to reopen their doors, they'd rather keep people safe, especially because there are a good amount of older folks here in the community who they particularly would not want to put them, or anyone else, at risk.

Governor Cooper's outline for phase two of reopening limits restaurants' occupancy with inside dining.