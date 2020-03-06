Pollocksville restaurant reopens following Hurricane Florence

A family owned restaurant that was destroyed by Hurricane Florence is back up and running after nearly a year and a half.

Grilling Buddies in Pollocksville lost everything except for a few plates that were on high shelves. The restaurant was one of a handful of mom and pop businesses in town.

Grilling Buddies was a common place for people to come together, including many local families, to spend quality time together. After a year and a half of hard work, and relocating into the building next to their old one, they're excited to serve up a taste of home to their community again.

The restaurant owner said they're grateful to multiple organizations who donated at least $30,000 to Grilling Buddies, which they used to reopen.

Grilling Buddies had their soft open Friday. Saturday they will be officially open to the public with their normal business hours of 6:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.