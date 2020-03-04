Political newcomer Robinson wins GOP Lt Gov's nomination

A political newcomer whose gun rights speech before a city council vaulted him to prominence among conservatives has won the Republican nomination for lieutenant governor.

First-time candidate Mark Robinson of Greensboro got the most votes in the nine-person field for Tuesday's primary and exceeded the threshold needed to win outright.

Democrats appeared headed to a May runoff for their lieutenant governor's nomination.

Among other primaries for Council of State seats, Democrat Jen Mangrum and Republican Catherine Truitt won their party nominations for superintendent of public instruction.

State Auditor Beth Wood and Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey also wont their primaries.

