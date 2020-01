Police in Jacksonville are looking to question a man for a shooting at a motel last weekend.

No one was hurt in the shooting at the Motel 6 on North Marine Boulevard that happened on Saturday.

The man is in his late teens to early 20s, about 5'11 to 6' tall, and has dreadlocks. He was wearing a tan jacket, and dark pants at the time.

Anyone who knows who the man is should call Jacksonville police at 910-938-6440 or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.