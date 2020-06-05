Police want to ID man flying drone near courthouse

Jacksonville police are asking for your help in identifying a man they say was involved in suspicious activity with a drone.

Police say the man was flying the drone near the Onslow County Courthouse on Tuesday.

The Federal Aviation Administration has a drone no-fly zone in that area because of the Onslow County jail.

He was wearing an olive green t-shirt, blue jeans, and white tennis shoes at the time.

If anyone has information on who the man is they should call Jacksonville police at 910-938-6440 or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.

