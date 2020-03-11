Police shooting leads to tension, protests in Raleigh

A police shooting that wounded a suspect during a foot chase in Raleigh sparked protests from residents who demanded answers and transparency from the police department.

Raleigh officers responded to a call of a man with a gun and when they arrived to the scene they observed a man, who police identified as 26-year-old Javier Torres, as the person who matched the description given by the 911 caller. Torres ran and a foot chase ensued. Police repeatedly ordered Torres to stop and drop the gun, police said. He was then shot.

Police say the officer who shot Torres was wearing a body camera that was activated and that it captured the shooting.

Protesters took to the streets and even marched to the Raleigh police chief's home demanding answers.

