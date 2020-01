Police in eastern North Carolina need your help looking for a missing 37-year-old woman.

Police say Regina Dozier was last seen on Williford Street in Rocky Mount. They say she may have dementia or some other form of cognitive impairment.

Dozier is likely wearing a black and gray fleece jacket, pink pants and gray and black sneakers,

If you see her, call the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411.