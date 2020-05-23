Police searching for armed robbery suspect

The Greenville Police are searching for the suspect in an armed robbery on Sunday.

Officers were called to "Munchies" at 1205 W. 5th St. around 2 p.m.

Police say the suspect jumped over the counter, showed a gun and demanded money.

As the suspect was leaving, police say he fired one shot in the direction of the store clerk.

The clerk was uninjured and nobody else was inside at the time.

The suspect, who got away with an undisclosed amount of money, is described as a black male in his 20s, with 4-5 inch dreadlocks or twists in his hair.

He was wearing a black hoodie with "New Bern High School" written on the front.

He was last scene running west toward the area of Sheppard and 6th Street.

Crime Stoppers are offering up to a $2,500 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Greenville Police Department at (252)329-4315 or Crime Stoppers at (252)758-7777.

