Police say tip leads to crack cocaine inside New Bern woman's home

A woman is facing charges after police say a tip led to drugs in her home.

New Bern Police say that Wanda Boyd, 67, was charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, maintaining a dwelling for keeping and selling controlled substances and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Officials say a citizen tip led to an investigation and ultimately a search warrant for Boyd's home at 1905 Pearson Street.

Inside the home, police say they found crack cocaine and packaging material.

Boyd is being held at the Craven County Jail under a $15,000 secured bond.