Police looking for Elizabeth City armed robbery suspect

The Elizabeth City Police are asking the public to assist in locating an armed robbery suspect, according to a release.

Police say they responded to an armed robbery at the Speedway Gas Station on North Road Street right before 7 p.m. on Feb. 29. The suspect entered the gas station, showed a knife, and demanded money from a cashier.

The man is described as a black male, 5'7, and weighing about 200 lbs. Police say he was wearing a black coat, blue jeans, and black shoes.

The robbery is still under investigation. No word on the amount of money stolen.

Elizabeth Police are not aware of the robber's direction of travel. They urge anyone with information to contact the department at 252-335-4321 or the crime line at 252-335-5555.