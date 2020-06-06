Police investigating shooting murder of Rocky Mount teen

A man has died after being shot several times near a home here in the east.

Around 11:30 Friday night Tarboro police responded to a report of shots fired in the 1200 block of Ash Street.

They found 19-year-old Zartavius Henderson of Rocky Mount unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds.

Officers used CPR and a defibrillator until his pulse was restored.

He was taken to Vidant Edgecombe and then airlifted to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville, where he died hours later.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the case to contact the Tarboro police department.