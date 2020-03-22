Police investigating shooting at Nashville Walmart

One person is recovering after a shooting at a Walmart in Nashville Sunday afternoon.

Police say the shooting took place around 1:30 p.m. on Eastern Avenue.

Officers contained the shooting and had suspects arrested within minutes of arriving.

According to police, the suspect and victim knew each other.

The victim is being treated for non-life threatening injuries. No bystanders were injured.

Police say they are interviewing witnesses and due to family notification are not releasing any names at this time.