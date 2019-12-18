Chinese national arrested for illegally entering Mar-a-Lago

A Chinese national is charged with illegally entering President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club, the second time this year that has happened.

Police say 56-year-old Jing Lu was arrested Wednesday with loitering and prowling after she refused to leave the Florida resort.

She is being held at the Palm Beach County jail.

A Shanghai businesswoman was arrested in March after illicitly gaining admission to Mar-a-Lago. She was later convicted of trespassing and lying to Secret Service agents and is being deported.

A U.S. college student was also arrested after trespassing onto the property in November 2018.

The president is not currently at the club nor is any member of his immediate family believed to be there, but they are expected to arrive for the weekend and spend the holidays there.

