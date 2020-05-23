Two dead after tractor-trailer overturns in Farmville

Two men died in a tractor-trailer accident in Farmville, according to Highway Patrol.

Farmville Police's Facebook page says the accident happened at the intersection of Wesley Church Road and U.S. 264 alternate on May 22. The tractor-trailer was full of cargo and overturned, blocking the intersection entirely.

Highway Patrol says the accident happened around 2:30 a.m. Traffic was blocked for hours as the truck owner had to unload the overturned trailer and cut it up to haul it off.

Darren Buckrham, 55, and John Parks, 66, were both inside of the tractor-trailer at the time. They both died as a result of the accident.

Highway Patrol Troop A is investigating this accident.