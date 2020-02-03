Police investigating fatal shooting

Deputies in the east are searching for the person responsible for a shooting that claimed the life of one man Thursday.

Greene County Sheriff Lemmie Smith says deputies were called to a report of a person shot at 235 Brook Meadow Drive at 6 p.m. Thursday.

When they arrived, deputies say they found James Royal, 25, had been shot during a fight that happened just outside of the home.

Investigators say they have no suspects as of right now. Sheriff Smith says he has asked the State Bureau of Investigation to assist. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Greene County Sheriff's Office at 252-747-3411 or the North Carolina SBI.