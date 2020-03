Police in Cape Carteret are investigating the deadly shooting of a cat.

Officers say 3-year-old Kimchi was shot and killed Monday between 2:00 and 3:00 p.m.

It happened near the corner of Live Oak Street and Edgewater Street in the Bayshore area of Cape Carteret.

Police are asking if you have any information on this shooting you should call Cape Carteret police at 252-241-6355.