Police investigating Sunday shooting in New Bern

One person has been hospitalized following a shooting in New Bern on Sunday afternoon.

New Bern police say that officers responded to the 800 block of Broad Street for a reported gunshot victim.

The victim was taken to CarolinaEast Medical Center before being transferred to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville.

Police say the shooting is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Bern Police Department at (252)636-5034 or Craven County Crime Stoppers at (252)633-5141.