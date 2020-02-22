Police investigating Friday night shooting in New Bern

Police in New Bern are investigating a shooting that happened late Friday night.

According to police, officers responded to a report of shots fired in the area of Liberty Street and Walt Bellamy Drive shortly after 11 p.m.

When police got there, they found out a man had been taken to CarolinaEast Medical Center with gunshot wounds.

He was moved to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville for treatment of non-life threatning injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department at (252)633-2020 or call Craen County Crime Stoppers at (252)633-5141.

