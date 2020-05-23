Police investigating Pinetops shooting

The Pinetops Police Department is investigating a Saturday morning shooting.

At approximately 2:15 a.m. a burgundy colored Chevrolet Malibu came into town by way of North 3rd Street followed by a black colored Nissan Maxima, according to police.

The Nissan Maxima followed the Chevrolet Malibu throughout the town. When the vehicles drove onto North 2nd Street, police say they got beside each other and started colliding.

An officer heard gunshots and attempted to catch up with the two vehicles. When he caught up to them, he discovered the two victims were both suffering from gunshot wounds.

The other vehicle had fled the scene. Both victims were transported to Vidant Hospital in Greenville. One victim was discharged from Vidant, and the other is still receiving medical attention.

The investigation is still underway, and The Pinetops Police Department is seeking information on the second vehicle involved in this incident.

The vehicle is described as a burgundy, newer model Chevrolet Malibu. It will potentially have multiple areas of damage.

A possible reward will be offered for information leading to a conviction in this case. If anyone has any information please contact The Pinetops Police Department at 252-827-5014.