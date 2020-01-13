Police have few leads in Kinston shooting

Police in one Eastern Carolina city say they have very little to go on after a man was shot early Sunday morning.

Kinston police say they were called to UNC Lenoir Health Care after a man showed up with a gunshot wound to the right leg around 4:15 a.m.

The 23-year-old man from Snow Hill refused to give investigators any information on where the shooting happened nor who shot him, according to police.

The man was sent to Vidant Medical Center for additional treatment.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call Kinston police.

