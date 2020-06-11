Police find two dead goats, another malnourished inside locked horse trailer

Grifton police say they found two dead goats and another one malnourished locked inside an abandoned horse trailer.

The trailer was found in an abandoned lot on Tucker Street last Wednesday.

Gifton police have charged Linwood Thorbs, of Kinston, with two counts of felony killing of an animal by starvation, and one count of misdemeanor animal cruelty. The man was arrested Wednesday with the help of Kinston police.

Thorbs was jailed on a $10,000 secured bond.

Police say the animals had been locked inside the horse trailer and that Thorbs owned both the animals and the trailer.

