Man wanted in larceny facing slew of drug charges

Police say a man wanted for stealing from a local convenience store ended up having a slew of drugs on him.

Cape Carteret police say they were responding to a larceny at the Handy Mart on January 10 when they saw the suspect driving off.

That suspect, 26-year-old Casey King from La Grange, was stopped by police. Officers say when he was getting out of the car, he dropped a bag of meth and a bindle of heroin. He was immediately taken into custody.

After searching his car, police found other illegal drugs, including Oxycodone, 35 hypodermic needles, a scale and a Narcan kit.

He is currently being held at the Carteret County jail facing larceny and drug charges.