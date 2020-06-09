Police find human remains at man’s home in missing kids case in Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Investigators discovered human remains Tuesday while searching the Idaho home of a man with ties to the mysterious disappearance of two children who haven’t been seen since last year.

KMVT reported that Assistant Police Chief Gary Hagen said Chad Daybell had been taken into custody. The remains have not yet been identified.

It was the second search of Chad Daybell’s home in a case that has vexed investigators for months and attracted worldwide attention.

Joshua “JJ” Vallow, 7 years old, and Tylee Ryan, 17, haven’t been seen since September. Police say both Chad and Lori Daybell lied to investigators about the children’s whereabouts.

Besides the missing children, the couple has been under scrutiny following the deaths of both of their former spouses, as well as Lori Daybell’s brother - the shooter of Lori Daybell’s ex-husband.

