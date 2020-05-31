Police chief: Protests in Raleigh devolved into 'anarchy'

North Carolina's capital city is cleaning up after a night of protests in response to the death of George Floyd led to what the city's police chief described as "anarchy.''

Police fired rubber bullets, tear gas and pepper spray at protesters and journalists after an initially peaceful protest that drew more than 1,000 people broke down as Saturday evening wore on.

Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin called the aftermath of the protests "heartbreaking and devastating.''

Republican House Speaker Tim Moore posted video of the chaotic scene on his Facebook page from a downtown high-rise and criticized the Governor for failing to call in the National Guard.

