Car crashes into Jacksonville O'Reilly Auto Parts after police pursuit

A car crashed into a Jacksonville O'Reilly Auto Parts during a police chase Friday night.

Jacksonville Police in collaboration with the Onslow County Sheriff's Office was conducting a D.W.I. checkpoint, according to Capt. Mike Capps. During a check, a juvenile attempted to flee the scene just before midnight.

During the chase, the driver hit multiple vehicles and also crashed into the O'Reilly Auto Parts off of Highway 24.

A store manager tells WITN that there has been damage to the building, but the store is still open for business. No word on how long it will take to repair, nor the extent of the damage.

Col. Chris Thomas with the sheriff's office said one person has been arrested. No injuries have been reported.

WITN has reached out to the sheriff's office for more information on the arrest and will update as we receive more information.