Police charge man following drugs & weapons bust in New Bern

A man is being held on a several hundred thousand dollar bond after being arrested on drug and weapons charges.

New Bern Police say that Stephen martin, 41, of New Bern, was arrested Friday and charged with manufacturing methamphetamine, trafficking methamphetamine, trafficking heroin, maintaining a dwelling for keeping and selling controlled substances, 2 counts of possession of a weapon of mass destruction, 2 counts of possessing firearms with obliterated serial numbers, 3 counts of possession of stolen firearms and possession of drug paraphernalia.

On May 8th, police say officers got a search warrant for 1718 Park Avenue in New Bern.

Investigators say during a search of the home, over 7.7 ounces of meth, and just over an ounce of heroin was found. Officers also seized over 20 guns and nearly $3,000 in cash.

Martin is being held on a $678,000 secured bond.

