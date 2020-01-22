Police charge Bridgeton man with illegal video gambling

Several months after a crackdown on illegal video gambling and New Bern police say they've made another arrest.

Vernon Wilson, of Bridgeton, was charged yesterday with operating greater than five video gaming machines and gambling.

The arrest happened at Dee Spot on Neuse Boulevard.

Last summer, police and deputies met with the district attorney about the illegal gambling businesses in Craven County. Cease and desist letters were sent to more than 30 businesses and since then many of them have shut down.

The 46-year-old Wilson was jailed on a $1,000 secured bond.