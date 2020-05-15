Police asking for tips on anniversary of 2015 New Bern murder

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN)- Police are reaching out to the public for any information that could help them solve a 2015 murder case.
On May 15th, 2015, police say that the body of James Williams Jr., 19, was found on a Norfolk Southern train in the 1100 block of National Avenue.
Police at the time say that the homeless man died from a gunshot wound.
The department says it remains committed to bringing closure to the case and asks anyone with information to call them at 252-633-2020, the TIPS line at (252) 636-5034 or the Craven County Crime Stoppers line at 633-5141.
Information can be provided anonymously.